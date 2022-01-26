This 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Is a 67-Year-Old Legend Still Fighting for Life

1955 was the year when Chevrolet launched the second-generation Bel Air, and needless to say, the car launched with massive improvements, including an expanded engine lineup.
The 215 (3.5-liter) Thriftmaster six-cylinder unit continued to be offered alongside a 235 (3.9-liter) Blue Flame, but this model year also introduced a V8 engine option as well as new transmission choices.
The new V8 came in the form of a 265 (4.3-liter) small-block unit developing 162 horsepower thanks to a two-barrel carburetor. However, a Power Pack option upgraded the engine to a four-barrel carburetor, therefore boosting the power output to 170 horsepower.
In 1957, Chevrolet introduced another V8, this time the 283 (4.7-liter) small-block that ended up being used on other models in GM’s lineup in the next few years, including the Impala.
The 1955 Bel Air that we have here is obviously a project car that looks like it’s been sitting for a while. And of course, several parts are likely missing, though the biggest concern should be the rust that has already taken its toll on this Bel Air.
eBay seller ginadylan hasn’t shared too many specifics about the Bel Air, but the photos clearly indicate it’s a project car requiring a full restoration.
We have no idea what’s under the hood, and while an engine still appears to be there, you really shouldn’t expect this one to work. Given the car has probably been sitting for a long time, the engine is most likely locked up from sitting.
Considering the overall condition, it’s not necessarily a big surprise that the starting price is quite low. The owner is ready to give up on this Bel Air for $1,299, but at the time of writing, the auction is yet to receive any bids. The digital fight is projected to come to an end in approximately 3 days.
