1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Saved After 40 Years of Sitting, You Can Guess the Rest

A car that’s been sitting for decades obviously comes with lots of problems, so no matter how rare it is, bringing it back on the road is very often a pretty challenging project.
This is what’s likely the case with this 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air, as the vehicle has been sitting for no more, no less than 40 years. That’s right, this car has been sleeping for over 4 decades, and the last time it was registered was in 1982.
This is according to eBay seller orange_roc, who says that after spending nearly 20 years in Colorado Springs, the vehicle ended up being sold to a new owner in 2001. It was the moment when the Bel Air was parked in a horse barn where it spent several more years without receiving a chance to get back on the road.
Six years ago, the car was moved under a carport, the seller says, but its general condition is said to still be rather solid, with no major rust issues.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean there’s no rust on this Bel Air. There is, and you should obviously inspect everything thoroughly, as a car sitting for decades typically requires massive patches.
The Bel Air was born with a 265 (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood, but the engine is now locked up from sitting. This isn’t necessarily a surprise, but on the other hand, nobody knows for sure if it can still be saved or not.
The brakes aren’t stuck, but they’re obviously not in their best shape, and the body requires some serious metalwork as well.
Clearly, this 1956 Bel Air is a rare find that totally deserves a second chance, though on the other hand, bringing it back on the road is unlikely to be easy, no matter the current state of the engine.
The digital fight for this Bel Air is currently underway, with the top bid already at $8,400. The reserve, however, is yet to be unlocked.
