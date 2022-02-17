1964 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an Amazing Yard Survivor With Zero Rust

With the focus moving to the Impala, it goes without saying that the Bel Air more or less became a second-class citizen in Chevrolet’s lineup during the ‘60s.
The two, however, continued to share a similar styling strategy, with the engine lineup also coming with options that were available on both units.
For example, the V8 family available on the 1964 Bel Air included the 283 (4.7-liter) developing 195 horsepower, while the optional engines were the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with either 250 or 300 horsepower, as well as the 409 (6.7-liter) with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower, just like on the Impala.
The top-of-the-line unit was the L80 V8, though, on the other hand, not a lot of Chevrolet Bel Airs powered by this engine ended up seeing the daylight.
The 1964 Bel Air we have here no longer has the original engine or transmission, but on the other hand, it comes in a condition that seemingly allows for a very easy restoration process. Of course, given the original V8 is missing, a restomod would be the more convenient way to go, but that’s obviously up to the buyer.
Let’s start with the obvious and tell you the car comes in pretty good condition. eBay seller thedebons guarantees there’s absolutely no rust on this Bel Air, despite the photos showing the vehicle being parked in some sort of yard.
In other words, there’s a chance the car has been sitting under the clear sky for quite a while, but the owner says it’s a Northern California Bel Air, and this makes it less prone to rust. Most of the parts are still around, and some of the parts are new with only a few hundred miles on them.
Despite lacking an engine and a transmission, this Bel Air doesn’t come cheap, and the asking price is no more, no less than $17,500. The seller, however, has also enabled the Make Offer button should someone be interested in another deal.
