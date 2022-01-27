1959 Chevrolet Bel Air Rotting Away on Private Property Won’t Give Up Without a Fight

1959 was the year when Chevrolet decided to separate the Bel Air and the Impala lineups, with the latter finally becoming a stand-alone series.
Needless to say, given the Impala was previously offered as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the two still shared many parts, and in terms of looks, they were very similar.
While the popularity of the Impala was on the rise, the Bel Air continued to be a very successful model as well, at least until the early ‘60s.
The 1959 model that we have here obviously doesn’t come in the mint condition such an iconic model deserves, but this doesn’t mean it’s willing to give up without a fight.
Posted on eBay by seller ginadylan, this Bel Air is getting worryingly close to rust bucket condition, which means that the full restoration will clearly be a very challenging project. It’s pretty obvious the car has been sitting for many years on private property, and most likely, it’s been stored outside under the clear sky.
This means you should be ready for some very serious patching, and at the same time, expect many parts to be missing. We’re not being told if an engine is still available, but even if it is, don’t expect it to be in a working condition anyway.
Without a doubt, this Bel Air project isn’t aimed at the faint of heart, but this doesn’t necessarily mean it can no longer be saved. However, to better determine what can still be used for restoration, you should go see the car in Lakewood, Pennsylvania, where it’s currently parked.
Of course, the car is priced accordingly, so it doesn’t cost more than a new iPhone. The online bidding starts at $999, and given the auction is scheduled to come to an end in less than 2 days, don’t expect the top bid to increase substantially.
