This 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Rusty and Dirty, Still Ridiculously Cool

The 1965 Impala was a hit pretty much in every single regard. First and foremost, it became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in just one year.
For Chevrolet, this was the confirmation it was doing a great job, especially given the Impala wasn’t necessarily a model with a great legacy behind it. The nameplate was born only 7 years before when the GM brand introduced it as the top version of the 1958 Bel Air.
This means the Impala evolved from a Bel Air version to Chevrolet’s superstar in less than a decade, and it was all thanks to a great combination of cool looks, a rich engine lineup that targeted a wide range of customers, and attractive pricing.
Without a doubt, the introduction of the SS in 1961 helped boost the Impala's popularity. But while the Super Sport was considered by many the best choice for an Impala whose role was to double as a small rocket on wheels, Chevrolet actually offered it with all kinds of engines, including six-cylinders.
The 1965 SS that someone has recently posted on Craigslist was fitted with a 327 (5.4-liter) from the factory, though it’s now missing its intake manifold and the carburetor. The engine and the transmission are both said to be there.
The car obviously doesn’t come in a mint condition, pretty much because it looks like it’s been sitting for a long time, possibly outside. In other words, you should expect the typical amount of rust, especially on the floors and in the trunk.
But on the other hand, this Impala SS is still as cool as it gets. It retains its gorgeous lines, and at a quick inspection, most of the parts still appear to be there (some seem to be available as extras, either in separate boxes or in the trunk).
The pricing seems to be just fair, as the seller wants to get around $6,000 for this Impala SS.
