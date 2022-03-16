Breathtaking 1962 Chevrolet Impala 409 Is a Perfect 10 in All Regards, a Dream Come True

A Chevrolet Impala in a mint condition is without a doubt the dream of many collectors out there, especially as this iconic model was available with several powerful engines in the early ‘60s.
This ’62 example exhibits stunning looks from pretty much every single angle, all thanks to a thorough restoration that has been meticulously completed quite recently.
Without a doubt, everything on this Impala is top-notch and comes in perfect shape. Painted in red, the Impala looks just like a new car from the outside, with the body showing absolutely no scratch, dent, or spot of rust. This makes perfect sense given the Impala has already been restored, yet we can’t help but applaud the way the car has been stored since its refresh.
The interior, too, looks exquisite, though worth knowing is the car has also been upgraded with a new stereo system, a new radiator, and new gauges.
If anything, this Impala gets closer to restomod territory. But the piece de resistance for the model year 1962 is still in the car, still in a perfect shape.
The car was born with a 409 (6.7-liter) V8 under the hood, and the same unit is now in charge of putting the wheels in motion. It’s been driven for just 1,500 miles (2,400 km), and of course, it runs like new.
The 409 was specifically introduced in 1962 to replace the 348 (5.7-liter) previously offered on the Impala. It was available with two power options, namely 280 horsepower when fitted with a single four-barrel carburetor and 409 horsepower thanks to a pair of four-barrel units.
It’s pretty clear this Impala is a dream come true for many diehard Chevy fans out there, and just as expected, the car is priced accordingly. On sale at Supersport Classics, this Impala can be yours for $52,900, with some financing options also offered.
