Inherited 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Hides Mysterious V8 Muscle Under the Hood

Chevrolet’s Impala received only subtle refinements for the model year 1964, pretty much because the GM brand was already preparing the launch of a completely new generation for 1965.
As a result, the 1964 Impala introduced rather minor tweaks concerning the taillights, as well as changes regarding the equipment available as standard across the lineup.
The engine range started with the same six-cylinder Turbo Thrift as in 1963, while the base V8 was the already famous Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) developing 195 horsepower.
When it comes to optional engines, the first unit customers could order was the 327 (5.3-liter) available with either 250 or 300 horsepower, while the top choice was the 409 (6.7-liter) with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Turbo-Fire 409 rated at 425 horsepower was equipped with twin four-barrel carburetors, and it was mainly aimed at the Impala SS.
The model we have here is indeed a genuine SS (or so claims the VIN provided by eBay seller bobbydrummer), but on the other hand, we have no clue what engine is now supposed to put the wheels in motion.
The current owner says they inherited this Impala SS recently, and based on the listing, cars don’t seem to be their favorite cup of tea. As a result, the ad includes little to no information, so any potential buyer would have to rely on the shared photos more than on anything else.
Nobody knows for sure if the engine is original or not or, at least, if it still turns over. This Impala looks like it’s been sitting for a while, so an in-person inspection is pretty much the only option for someone who wants to bring the car back to the road.
Unsurprisingly, the auction is receiving a lot of attention, with close to 50 bids received in just a few hours online. The bidding has reached $9,000, but the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
