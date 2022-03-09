This 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Is a Perfect 10 With a Big-Block Under the Hood

Restored Impalas are among the best Impalas, especially when the work has been done according to the factory specifications, and everything is still original.
This 1962 SS is just the living proof of how awesome a properly restored Impala should look, as it flexes everything in a mint shape, both inside and outside.
It makes little sense to detail the look of the car because the photos are clearly worth a thousand words. The interior seems to be flawless as well, and many parts are still original, including even the floor pans.
This means the car has never been invaded by rust, which in turn suggests the Impala has been stored just the right way during all these years.
The engine under the hood is the icing on the cake.
The standard choices for this model year were the famous six-cylinder with 135 horsepower as well as the 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel V8 with 170 horsepower. The all-new 327 (5.3-liter) produced 250 and 300 horsepower, while the 409 big-block was available as a replacement to the 348 (5.7-liter) with 380 and 409 horsepower.
This Chevrolet Impala is powered by a big-block engine as well, and as you can easily guess, given the overall condition of the car, it starts and runs just right.
In other words, this Impala is ready for the road, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear its place is rather in a garage where the proper temperature and humidity are maintained.
Coming with lots of receipts and documentation, this Impala is ready for a new home, as long as the buyer is willing to pay $75,000. Fortunately, eBay seller classiccaraddiction has also enabled the Make Offer button, which means some other deals could also be taken into consideration.
The car is currently parked in Marysville, Washington if anyone wants to see it in person before committing to a purchase.
It makes little sense to detail the look of the car because the photos are clearly worth a thousand words. The interior seems to be flawless as well, and many parts are still original, including even the floor pans.
This means the car has never been invaded by rust, which in turn suggests the Impala has been stored just the right way during all these years.
The engine under the hood is the icing on the cake.
The standard choices for this model year were the famous six-cylinder with 135 horsepower as well as the 283 (4.7-liter) two-barrel V8 with 170 horsepower. The all-new 327 (5.3-liter) produced 250 and 300 horsepower, while the 409 big-block was available as a replacement to the 348 (5.7-liter) with 380 and 409 horsepower.
This Chevrolet Impala is powered by a big-block engine as well, and as you can easily guess, given the overall condition of the car, it starts and runs just right.
In other words, this Impala is ready for the road, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear its place is rather in a garage where the proper temperature and humidity are maintained.
Coming with lots of receipts and documentation, this Impala is ready for a new home, as long as the buyer is willing to pay $75,000. Fortunately, eBay seller classiccaraddiction has also enabled the Make Offer button, which means some other deals could also be taken into consideration.
The car is currently parked in Marysville, Washington if anyone wants to see it in person before committing to a purchase.