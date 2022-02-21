1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible Hides Both Good News and Bad News Under the Hood

The Impala was born in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air version, and since then, it’s been having a very special place in the hearts of everybody at Chevrolet.
This is why, when the moment came, the GM brand picked the Impala to celebrate one super-important achievement. It happened in 1963 when the company built its 50 millionth car, and as you can guess already, the model picked to mark this milestone was an Impala SS.
If you’re one of the many people hoping to drive a 1963 Impala SS one day, this project car right here could be the starting point to make this dream come true.
The vehicle obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, most likely as it has spent a long time on the side of the road. There’s the typical rust on the floors, but on the other hand, it’s hard to determine if the typical patching job is enough or new panels are required. In other words, the best thing you can do is head over to Mound, Minnesota, and see the Impala SS in person.
Moving on from what the eyes can see, let’s focus a little bit on what happens under the hood.
Born with a 327 (5.3-liter) V8 under the hood, this convertible still comes with the same engine. The good news is the engine is still there and still turning over, but the bad news is that it’s no longer running. Again, you should be able to figure out if it can be saved or not with a visual inspection at the location where the car is parked.
The 327 was available for the model year 1963 in two different configurations, namely 250 and 300 horsepower, both with four-barrel carburetors, but the first used Rochester, while the latter came with a Carter unit. No information has been provided on what 327 this SS comes with, though.
The fight to take this Impala home looks to be quite fierce. There are over 40 bids already in the auction started by seller wd98223, and the top offer exceeds $7,000, though the reserve is yet to be unlocked.
