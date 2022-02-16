autoevolution
1958 Chevrolet Impala Previously Showcased in a Museum Is Almost a Perfect 10

16 Feb 2022
1958 was the year when the Impala nameplate came to be, with Chevrolet originally launching it as the top-of-the-line Bel Air model.
Following its amazing early success, the Impala graduated to a stand-alone series only a year later, with its popularity then skyrocketing at an impressive pace during the ‘60s.

The 1958 Impala, however, is the model that started it all, so it’s no surprise it has become a collector’s dream, especially when it comes in a mint shape.

The Impala that we have here not only sports an amazing condition, but it has also been the star of a museum where it was showcased for several years. This is according to eBay seller heamcda-59, who has posted the car online, hoping a collector would be willing to spend big bucks on taking the Impala home.

As you can easily figure out by simply browsing the photos in the gallery, the vehicle is almost a perfect 10, with everything both inside and outside coming in spotless condition. The Impala flexes a new convertible top and is also getting a refreshed Continental kit.

In case you’re wondering what’s under the hood, the car is powered by the original 348 (5.7-liter) TriPower unit paired with a 3-speed transmission.

The question on everybody’s lips is whether the car has already been restored or not. The seller hasn’t provided any information in this regard, but there’s a good chance this has indeed happened at some point during its life, especially given the carburetors have also been rebuilt recently.

But no matter if this is a resto or not, this 1958 Impala is clearly a little piece of automotive history. And such a thing not only that is very rare but also costs a small fortune. The bidding starts at $125,000, and the Buy It Now price has been set to $152,500.
