Once-Amazing 1959 Chevrolet Impala Shows How a Legend Can Become… Nothing

Some project cars are more challenging than others, but judging from the photos included in the gallery, this 1959 Impala has almost no chance to ever return to the road.
This is because this once-gorgeous legend is now extremely rusty – it’s not exactly a rust bucket in all regards, but it’s not very far either.
eBay seller i*find*u*flip says the floors and the trunk are both gone, the frame is rusty, and several other parts are beyond recovery. There’s no engine or transmission in this 1959 Impala, so in theory, the only way to go is to use the car for parts, or if you’re brave enough, to start a nearly impossible, super-costly, and time-consuming restoration project.
1959 was the first year when the Chevrolet Impala was offered as a stand-alone series. Originally launched in 1958 as the top-of-the-line version of the Bel Air, the Impala then evolved to become a separate model thanks to its impressive early success.
The 1959 model launched with a six-cylinder unit as standard, but Chevrolet also offered several V8s, beginning with the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire developing 185 horsepower. A four-barrel version of the same engine was also available with 230 horsepower, while the fuel-injected Ramjet delivered a total of 250 horsepower.
The 348 (5.7-liter) could be ordered in four different configurations, and the top one produced 335 horsepower.
While we don’t know if this Impala was born as a six-cylinder grocery-getter or with a V8 under the hood, the engine you’ll have to install under the hood should be your least concern.
Time will tell if this Impala eventually gets a second chance, but there’s almost no doubt it’ll find a new owner in approximately 3 days. The auction comes without a reserve, which means the top bidder wins the car. The highest offer at the time of writing is close to $2,300, but the price will likely increase in the coming days.
