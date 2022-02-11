One-Owner 1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching Numbers V8, Solid Barn Find

During the ‘60s, Chevrolet Impala’s main goal was to appeal to as many buyers as possible, so the GM brand specifically fitted the cars with either six-cylinders or V8s.
In other words, the Impala could play the role not only of a grocery-getter but also of a little rocket on wheels when equipped with the right big-block unit.
Albeit it may sound awkward for some, even the SS followed the same recipe. As a result, it could be fitted with a six-cylinder as well, and for the model year 1965, no less than 3,600 SS-branded Impalas rolled off the assembly lines with the lazy engine under the hood.
When it comes to the V8, however, these units made their way to approximately 239,500 Impalas for this model year, either in two-door or convertible body styles.
This ’65 Impala someone has recently come across in a barn was born as a coupe, and despite sitting for many years, it still appears to be rather solid and prepared for full restoration.
eBay seller l.amotors says this SS is a one-owner car that’s still powered by the matching-numbers 327 (5.3-liter) V8, but right now, it’s not known if the engine runs or not. It did when the car was parked back in 2002. The seller says they didn’t try to start the car, so whoever buys it will have the opportunity to find out the whole thing on their own.
The Impala comes without any massive rust, and no big parts are supposed to be missing. The radiator, for example, is currently in the trunk, so at first glance, the car checks many of the boxes for a very solid restoration candidate.
Unsurprisingly, the battle for this Impala SS is pretty fierce, even if the car was posted on eBay only a few hours ago. The bidding has already reached $3,500, with the auction scheduled to come to an end in a little over 6 days.
