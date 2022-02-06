Ignored 1964 Impala SS Begs for Big-Block Muscle, Turbo-Fire 409 Would Fit Like a Glove

The 1964 Chevrolet Impala was available with both six-cylinders and V8s, and the SS versions could once again be ordered with pretty much any engine in the lineup.
Nevertheless, it’s not hard to guess that most people who wanted an SS picked either a small-block or the more powerful big-block unit available for this model year.
In addition to the base 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower, the Impala could also be had with a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block developing either 250 or 300 horsepower.
But on the other hand, the almighty 409 (6.7-liter) was the best choice for someone looking for nothing but top performance. Available in three different versions (with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower), this big-block unit developed insane power when equipped with twin four-barrel carburetors.
And this configuration is exactly what the Impala SS that we have here is hoping for.
This car has obviously been sitting for a very, very long time under the clear sky, and while eBay seller 10rocky23 says it’s still solid, the photos included in the listing seem to suggest otherwise. The Impala comes with huge holes in the floors, so regular patching might not be enough this time. In other words, you may need new floors, so the restoration process won’t be as easy as some could hope.
The hood is missing, and so is one door, with the seller explaining that both the engine and the transmission are gone too. On the other hand, the vehicle still rolls, so you should be able to tow it home just fine.
Despite its rough condition, this Impala SS won’t sell for beer money. The owner hopes they’ll get around $2,500 for the car, though other offers might be considered too. You can see the car in person by taking a trip to Rockford, Illinois where it’s currently parked waiting for a new owner.
In addition to the base 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire with 195 horsepower, the Impala could also be had with a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block developing either 250 or 300 horsepower.
But on the other hand, the almighty 409 (6.7-liter) was the best choice for someone looking for nothing but top performance. Available in three different versions (with 340, 400, and 425 horsepower), this big-block unit developed insane power when equipped with twin four-barrel carburetors.
And this configuration is exactly what the Impala SS that we have here is hoping for.
This car has obviously been sitting for a very, very long time under the clear sky, and while eBay seller 10rocky23 says it’s still solid, the photos included in the listing seem to suggest otherwise. The Impala comes with huge holes in the floors, so regular patching might not be enough this time. In other words, you may need new floors, so the restoration process won’t be as easy as some could hope.
The hood is missing, and so is one door, with the seller explaining that both the engine and the transmission are gone too. On the other hand, the vehicle still rolls, so you should be able to tow it home just fine.
Despite its rough condition, this Impala SS won’t sell for beer money. The owner hopes they’ll get around $2,500 for the car, though other offers might be considered too. You can see the car in person by taking a trip to Rockford, Illinois where it’s currently parked waiting for a new owner.