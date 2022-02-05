1967 Chevrolet Impala Saved from a North Dakota Field Begs for a Turbo-Jet 427

The 1967 Impala had a little something for everybody, as Chevrolet decided to stick with the approach that made this particular nameplate truly successful during the ‘60s.
The car was therefore available with both six-cylinders and V8s, all in an attempt to make the Impala just the right purchase for any potential customer.
The model year 1967 was offered with two standard engines. The first was a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the second came in the form of a 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower.
The small-block lineup included a Turbo-Fire 327 (5.3-liter) with 275 horsepower, while the big-block offering started with the already famous Turbo-Jet 396/6.5-liter (also known as RPO code L35). If the 325-horsepower output of this engine wasn’t enough, customers could go even higher and choose the almighty Turbo-Jet 427/7.0-liter (L36) with 385 horsepower.
The Impala we’re highlighting here was born with the 327 under the hood, but as you can easily guess, the engine is long gone today. In other words, the car is ready for either a restoration to factory specs or a restomod and, at first glance, a Turbo-Jet 427 would fit it like a glove should someone pick the latter option.
The vehicle was recently saved from a field in North Dakota, so it comes with the typical rust issues. eBay seller tygrr67 didn’t provide too many specifics in this regard, but you should closely inspect the undersides, the floors, and the trunk.
The starting price for this Impala is a little bit too ambitious given no engine and transmission are included in the deal. The seller expects to get at least $4,000 as part of the eBay auction, and unsurprisingly, nobody has submitted a bid so far.
If you want to check out the car in person, you can find it in North Dakota, close to the place where it was found.
The model year 1967 was offered with two standard engines. The first was a 250 (4.0-liter) six-cylinder developing 155 horsepower, while the second came in the form of a 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower.
The small-block lineup included a Turbo-Fire 327 (5.3-liter) with 275 horsepower, while the big-block offering started with the already famous Turbo-Jet 396/6.5-liter (also known as RPO code L35). If the 325-horsepower output of this engine wasn’t enough, customers could go even higher and choose the almighty Turbo-Jet 427/7.0-liter (L36) with 385 horsepower.
The Impala we’re highlighting here was born with the 327 under the hood, but as you can easily guess, the engine is long gone today. In other words, the car is ready for either a restoration to factory specs or a restomod and, at first glance, a Turbo-Jet 427 would fit it like a glove should someone pick the latter option.
The vehicle was recently saved from a field in North Dakota, so it comes with the typical rust issues. eBay seller tygrr67 didn’t provide too many specifics in this regard, but you should closely inspect the undersides, the floors, and the trunk.
The starting price for this Impala is a little bit too ambitious given no engine and transmission are included in the deal. The seller expects to get at least $4,000 as part of the eBay auction, and unsurprisingly, nobody has submitted a bid so far.
If you want to check out the car in person, you can find it in North Dakota, close to the place where it was found.