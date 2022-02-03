Unrestored 1968 Chevrolet Impala Parked Under a Carport for Years, Very Original

After setting an impressive record in 1965 when it managed to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, the Impala embarked on a slow, gradual decline towards the end of the decade.
In 1968, for example, the production of the Impala got close to 711,000 units, and while this produced an increase of over 61,000 cars over the previous model year, it actually represented a notable drop for the SS.
The Super Sport, which was until that point the Impala that most Chevy fans were drooling over, accounted for just a little over 38,000 units of the entire production, down from approximately 74,000 cars a year before.
The 1968 Impala that we have here isn’t an SS, but on the other hand, it’s an unrestored model that gives us the opportunity to explore this model year in all its glory.
Part of the same family since new, the car obviously doesn’t come in the best shape, but this isn’t at all a surprise given it’s been parked for years under a carport.
eBay seller ca_guy says the 4-door hardtop, which now flexes the typical California black plates, was purchased by a woman in Los Angeles who drove it for over 28 years. The car ended up being inherited by her daughter, who eventually parked it under the carport we told you about earlier.
While the condition is what seems to qualify as a barn find, the Impala runs and drives thanks to the original 327 (5.3-liter) V8. The engine has never been out of the car, and this makes sense, given the car has never been restored.
The photos are definitely worth a thousand words this time, so if you want to figure out more about the condition of this Impala, just make sure you check them out. The no-reserve bidding is currently underway, and the top offer is getting close to $4,000.
