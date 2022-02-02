1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Was an Evening Orchid Head-Turner, Just Don’t Look Under the Hood

Choosing the right Impala wasn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds for someone who wanted to buy this popular Chevrolet model back in 1965.
And it’s all because the GM brand offered no more, no less than 10 different engine choices, all starting with the same 230 (3.7-liter) six-cylinder unit as on the previous model year.
However, Chevrolet also provided Impala customers with more powerful powerplants, including the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with either 195 or 220 horsepower, as well as a 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with 250 and 300 horsepower.
1965 was also the final year for the 409 (6.7-liter), an outdated engine that Chevrolet ditched gradually. The company introduced the 396 (6.5-liter) in February specifically to retire this engine, so only around 2,800 1965 Impalas ended up being fitted with a 409.
The Impala we have here was born as an SS, but the engine under the hood looks to be long gone. In other words, it’s now a project car that needs a second chance, and while many people might just be tempted to walk away due to the lack of an engine, this 1965 SS comes with lots of good news.
First and foremost, it left the factory finished in Evening Orchid, a super-special paint that made the Impala an even more special head-turner. Then, the car overall is pretty solid, though the rust has obviously caused some metal damage in certain parts, such as the trunk.
eBay seller i*find*u*flip says the Impala also sells with the driver’s side quarter and door glass, but on the other hand, the only way to figure out precisely what’s missing and what’s not is by inspecting the vehicle in person.
This is possible with a trip to Kansas, where the car is parked, of course, if you end up winning the auction. The top bid is currently at just $660, but the reserve is yet to be triggered. If you want to get this Impala without a fight, you must pay $7,500.
