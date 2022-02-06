Google Releases Android Auto 7.3 for All Users

Google has recently launched a new version of Android Auto to users out there, and while the company once again omitted a changelog, we already know this is an important release.
The new Android Auto version is 7.3, and given Google hasn’t shared a detailed changelog about what’s included, the update most likely comes with new bug fixes and additional polishing to further refine the experience for users out there.
But the most important tidbit this time concerns a feature that’s currently a work-in-progress.
Google is working on a major overhaul of Android Auto, and based on recent findings, it would also include a split-screen mode inspired by the CarPlay dashboard. Codenamed Coolwalk, this Android Auto refresh is still in its early days, so nobody knows exactly when it’s supposed to go live for all users.
However, Android Auto 7.3 includes new code for Coolwalk, therefore serving as living proof that we’re getting closer to the public release of this feature.
Coolwalk will come with a card-based UI similar to the CarPlay dashboard. The navigation app receives the largest screen estate to display all the essential information. At the same time, apps like music players, an active phone call, and even weather information will also have their own dedicated cards.
Furthermore, this UI overhaul would also remove the status bar at the top of the screen, with all icons then moved to the dynamic bar at the bottom. Again, this approach makes more sense simply because it allows apps to display more content on the screen.
At this point, however, it’s not yet clear when Google plans to release the Coolwalk update for everybody out there, but there’s a chance an announcement on this front will be made closer to the summer.
The new version of Android Auto is now rolling out to users via the Google Play Store, but if you don’t want to wait for the update to show up on your device, you can always download the APK installer manually from this page.
