1960 Chevrolet Impala Convertible Tries to Escape from a Junkyard, Top V8 Muscle Inside

Just like its predecessor, the 1960 Impala was available with either a six-cylinder engine or a V8 unit, but the powerplant that most people were drooling over was the top-of-the-line 348 (5.7-liter).
Offered for this model year in five different versions, the 348 could be fitted with either a single four-barrel or three two-barrel carburetors, with the latter configuration obviously developing a higher power output.
The “base” 348 was rated at 250 horsepower, while the other single four-barrel versions increased the figure to 305 and 320 horsepower. The two 348 versions offered with three two-barrel carburetors were capable of developing no less than 280 and 335 horsepower, respectively.
It’s not hard to guess what everybody is thinking when looking at the Impala we have here.
This car is a huge wreck that’s abandoned in that junkyard for a good reason. At some level, this isn’t wrong. This Impala looks like it’s been parked under the clear sky for a very long time, and eBay seller impalafinz even says the car comes without a windshield post and with incorrect seats.
Most of the side trim is missing, but on the other hand, the seller claims a lot of the convertible trim and parts are still available.
But the best news is what’s hiding under the hood. The Chevrolet is still fitted with a 348, but of course, you shouldn’t expect it to be working, given the overall condition of the car. The seller hasn’t shared such info, yet it’s not hard to guess the 348 is most likely locked up from sitting.
This Impala won’t sell cheap, as anyone who wants to buy it must be willing to pay $7,000. While this is quite an optimistic expectation, any potential buyer should just go check out the car in person to more accurately determine if it can still be saved easily or not.
The vehicle is parked close to Cleveland, Ohio.
