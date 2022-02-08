1962 Chevrolet Impala Sitting Since the ‘90s Looks Ready to Reclaim Its Lost V8 Glory

The model year 1962 brought several important engine changes to the Impala lineup, as it witnessed the debut of an all-new 327 (5.3-liter) small-block.
Furthermore, Chevrolet also dropped the 348 (5.7-liter) unit, as the GM brand decided to stick with the 409 (6.7-liter) as the big-block choice for this model year. Originally offered as an option in 1961, the 409 was available this time with a single four-barrel carburetor developing 380 horsepower or with two four-barrel units to increase the output to 409 horsepower.
The 1962 Impala we’re highlighting today was also born with a V8 under the hood, though the photos clearly show you shouldn’t expect any exciting news on this front.
In other words, this vehicle has been sitting for a long time in that field, and everybody who’s not new in the restoration business knows exactly what this means.
There’s obviously the typical amount of rust, so every potential buyer should just head over to Texas to closely inspect the floors and the trunk.
As for the engine under the hood, this Impala indeed comes with a V8 in there, though eBay seller leaveitonthefield says it no longer runs. The powerplant, however, turns over, yet it’ll be up to the buyer to figure out just how much work is required to get it up and running once again.
At first glance, this Impala looks to be a solid restoration candidate, but to better determine the car’s condition and figure out how many parts are missing, you just need to check it out in person.
However, this Impala doesn’t seem ready to sell for cheap. The owner wants to get at least $5,000 for the car, though on the other hand, the Make Offer button has also been enabled should a potential buyer be interested in another deal. The listing is set to expire in approximately a week.
