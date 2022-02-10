1960 Chevrolet Impala Sitting in a Shop for 25 Years Wants the Third Chance

Launched in 1958 as the top-of-the-line Bel Air, the Impala eventually became a series of its own only a year later.
Referred to by everybody as the second-generation Impala, this new model continued to be based on the Bel Air, though this time, it was pretty clear Chevrolet wanted to draw different paths for the two.
The second and final year of this generation was introduced in 1960 and continued this approach with new tail fins, six round taillights, and quad headlights that were now integrated into the grille.
The engine lineup started with the same six-cylinder as standard, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) developing 170 horsepower. A four-barrel version was rated at 230 horsepower, while the more powerful units were fitted with a 348 (5.7-liter) available in five different configurations.
The Impala sitting right here was born with a 283 under the hood, and as it turns out, the same engine continues to be responsible for putting the vehicle in motion.
If you believe the car looks good, you’re not wrong. This Impala has already been restored at some point during the ‘80s, but on the other hand, it’s not exactly the mint-condition example some collectors might be looking for.
The Craigslist seller says the car has been sitting for over 25 years in a shop, and it currently has bad gas in it. This isn’t such a big deal anyway, and the good news is the car comes without any rust or patches.
The paint and the interior are no longer original, and the 283 has already been rebuilt, which in theory, should be working just fine despite the many years of sitting.
The Craigslist seller isn’t willing to let this Impala go for less than $34,500, but they are also interested in several trades. The car is parked close to Oregon if you want to see it in person.
