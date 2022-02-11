Second-Gen Skoda Octavia Goes W12 and Widebody to CGI-Remember Crazy 2000s

Skoda Auto might not be famous all over the world. But over on the Old Continent, any automotive enthusiast knows it is a major staple of Ferdinand Piech’s reign as the head of Volkswagen Group.
The Czech automaker is one of the oldest in the world, established in 1925 as the successor to Laurin & Klement. Yet, it did not seek anything past regional glory until the middle of the 1990s, when it became a VW AG subsidiary. Then, a wholly-owned division since 2000. And also one incredibly positive example of a brand rising to fame.
It was all under the (some say) ruthless rule of Ferdinand Karl Piech, the Austrian business magnate that was king of the VW Iron Throne from 1993 to 2015. Well, he also did many things right, no matter what detractors might say. Skoda itself is a splendid example, but there are also numerous subtleties. Such as the one regarding a unique twelve-cylinder engine arranged in a W configuration.
Allegedly the only mass-produced W12 engine in the world was Volkswagen’s 6.0-liter WR12, complete with optional turbocharging. A total show of strength from VW under Piech! So, this mill was used for flagship versions of premium brands like Audi or Bentley. However, even “mass-market” Volkswagens gained special access to it, as a way of beefing up the Phaeton and Touareg series.
That is all from the past, now. But there is one automotive virtual artist that has decided to uncover it. And also imagine an alternate history where Skoda also got a hold of the W12 goodies. The pixel master better known as tuningcar_ps on social media loves to play with defying conventions. So, after a 2023 Dodge Charger packing a V12 Hellephant, here is also a W12-powered Skoda Octavia.
And, possibly to remind us of the crazy 2000s, this is not even the latest fourth-generation NX iteration. Instead, we are dealing with an Mk2 Octavia that lived from 2004 to 2013. Entirely appropriate for the WR12 connection, though. Plus, just to make it a little bit more enticing, the insane sedan also sports a quirky widebody kit.
It was all under the (some say) ruthless rule of Ferdinand Karl Piech, the Austrian business magnate that was king of the VW Iron Throne from 1993 to 2015. Well, he also did many things right, no matter what detractors might say. Skoda itself is a splendid example, but there are also numerous subtleties. Such as the one regarding a unique twelve-cylinder engine arranged in a W configuration.
Allegedly the only mass-produced W12 engine in the world was Volkswagen’s 6.0-liter WR12, complete with optional turbocharging. A total show of strength from VW under Piech! So, this mill was used for flagship versions of premium brands like Audi or Bentley. However, even “mass-market” Volkswagens gained special access to it, as a way of beefing up the Phaeton and Touareg series.
That is all from the past, now. But there is one automotive virtual artist that has decided to uncover it. And also imagine an alternate history where Skoda also got a hold of the W12 goodies. The pixel master better known as tuningcar_ps on social media loves to play with defying conventions. So, after a 2023 Dodge Charger packing a V12 Hellephant, here is also a W12-powered Skoda Octavia.
And, possibly to remind us of the crazy 2000s, this is not even the latest fourth-generation NX iteration. Instead, we are dealing with an Mk2 Octavia that lived from 2004 to 2013. Entirely appropriate for the WR12 connection, though. Plus, just to make it a little bit more enticing, the insane sedan also sports a quirky widebody kit.