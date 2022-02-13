Two Classic Chevrolet Impalas, One Caprice Saved from Private Property, Bad V8 News

Finding the right project car for a restoration job isn’t always as easy as it sounds, especially because, more often than not, these vehicles come in a super-challenging condition after sitting for decades.
Someone on eBay claims they have not one, not two, but three different project cars that you might want to restore or use them all to build the ultimate saved Chevy.
Seller kacram61 reveals they have two classics Impalas and a Caprice, all of them coming in a rather challenging shape after seemingly sitting for many years under the clear sky.
Very little information has been provided on the current condition, but the photos do speak for themselves and suggest a very rough shape overall. Furthermore, all three come without engines and transmissions, which technically means that you can also go for a restomod if you want an easier project.
The lineup includes a 1971 and a 1973 Impala, as well as a 1974 Caprice convertible. At first glance, they seem to lack lots of parts, but on the other hand, the seller explains there are lots of extras that go with the cars, including hoods, bumpers, fenders, and others. There are no engines, though.
It goes without saying that bringing at least one of the three back to the road wouldn’t be easy, especially given the rough condition. But on the other hand, they’re not necessarily rust-buckets, so based purely on the provided images, a restoration process is still doable.
Obviously, any potential buyer should just go check the trio in person, as this is the best way to determine their condition more accurately, especially given the lack of info.
In the meantime, the bidding wars are currently underway, and the only offer is $3,500 for all three cars. The auction is set to expire in approximately 6 days, so it remains to be seen how high the price ends up going.
