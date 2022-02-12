1967 Chevrolet Impala Fighting Rust in a Yard Hides God Knows What Under the Hood

The 1967 Impala introduced several big changes to an already-successful nameplate, and the most obvious update was the new grille that made the car look longer and wider.
But at the same time, the refreshed Impala also introduced a plethora of improvements in the safety department, as Chevrolet had to comply with the new regulations. The 1967 model, therefore, came with shoulder belts, a fully collapsible energy-absorbing steering column, and side marker lights.
When it comes to engines, the standard unit was once again the 250 (4.0-liter) Turbo Thrift developing 155 horsepower, and obviously, the GM brand offered many other V8 options. The top unit was the 427 (7.0-liter) Turbo Jet rated at no less than 425 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here is clearly a challenging project car, so whoever ends up buying it will have a lot of work to do in order to bring it back to the road.
Based on the images provided by eBay seller ryhen_44, this Impala has spent years rotting away in that yard, and of course, this means you should be ready for some metalwork and possibly entire panel replacements.
But leaving aside what the eyes can already see in the attached photos, there’s something else we have no clue about. The engine under the hood is as mysterious as it gets, and in fact, we don’t even know if the buyer gets anything but fresh air when taking this Impala home.
The listing summary suggests this Impala comes with a 327 (5.3-liter) V8, but no further specifics were provided. For the model year 1967, the 327 was offered with a 275-horsepower output.
At first glance, this Impala looks restorable, but anyone interested in this rough project should just go check it in person. Parked in Arizona, this Impala can be yours for at least $1,000, though it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going as part of the auction.
