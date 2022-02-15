Mysterious 1963 Chevrolet Impala Hopes a Picture Really Is Worth a Thousand Words

Finding a Chevrolet Impala to restore isn’t necessarily difficult these days, but the 1963 example that we have here is something that could make many people walk away.
It all comes down to its condition.
The Impala is clearly a super-rough vehicle and based purely on the provided photos, the car has likely spent many, many years under the clear sky. In other words, the rust already feels at home on this classic Chevy, so be ready for some serious metalwork.
We’re not being offered a clear look at the floors, but at first glance, there are no holes. This is good news, as you may not need any big patches, but as usual, you’re recommended to go inspect the car in person, especially given its rough shape.
eBay seller rustlys hasn’t provided any description for this Impala, so at a quick look, it seems the engine is gone.
The Impala was offered with both six-cylinders and V8s for the model year 1963, and the base engines were once again the 230 (3.7-liter) and the 283 (4.7-liter) Turbo-Fire.
When it comes to options, the were plenty of units to choose from.
The most popular was the 327 (5.3-liter) small block, which was available in 1963 with either 250 or 300 horsepower. Then, the Impala could be equipped with a 409 (5.0-liter) Turbo-Fire, with Chevrolet offering three different power options, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
This Impala was also born with a V8 under the hood, but if you’re willing to go for a restomod, there’s no doubt you should find a period-correct 409.
Not a lot of people seem to be interested in giving this Impala a second chance. At the time of writing, there’s just a single bid, so the selling price may not go over $3,750. The auction is scheduled to expire in approximately 2 days.
