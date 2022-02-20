1969 Chevrolet Impala With Just 15K Miles and Full History Is a Mind-Blowing Survivor

Born in 1958 as the top-of-the-range Bel Air, the Impala nameplate eventually earned its place in automotive history books in 1965. It was the year when the Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in 12 months, and this says a lot about its popularity in the first decade on the market.
On the other hand, after the impressive 1965 market performance, the Impala then started to decline, with sales going down gradually towards the end of the ‘60s.
The drop, however, didn’t come as a big surprise. It was mostly a result of questionable Chevrolet choices (such as the transition of the Caprice from an Impala version to a stand-alone series in 1966) mixed with the lowered market appetite for full-size cars.
The GM brand tried to keep up with the competition, and the Impala SS was supposed to spearhead its push in this regard. In 1969, the Impala SS 427 was supposed to be the company’s big star, though eventually, fewer than 2,500 units ended up seeing the daylight.
The Impala that we have here isn’t an SS, but it has something else to impress: amazingly low mileage paired with everything original and full documentation since new.
Part of the same family since it rolled off the assembly lines and used by the seller’s grandparents to travel to square dancing events, this Impala has just 15,000 miles on the clock (that’s a little over 24,000 km for our European friends). Before you ask, no, the odometer isn’t rolled over, and the Impala has the full mileage, gas, and oil log documented by the seller’s grandfather.
Powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, the car still starts and runs, and it now comes with a new radiator and battery, as well as a new set of tires. It’s ready for the road, though if somebody wants a perfect 10 condition, some minor TLC would still be needed.
This Impala can be yours today for $15,000 from Craigslist and interested buyers must travel close to Denver to see it in person.
