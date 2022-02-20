This 1967 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Solid Detroit Iron, Would Just Love a Long Bath

The Impala came with lots of new goodies for the model year 1967, and every version looked longer and wider thanks to a substantial redesign based on the already famous coke bottle styling.
At the same time, Chevrolet also updated the Impala to align with the new federal safety regulations, so each model shipped with equipment like side marker lights, a fully collapsible energy-absorbing steering column, and shoulder belts.
The Impala eBay user marin1102 is now trying to sell as part of an auction is one of these 1967 models, though, on the other hand, it’s pretty clear it doesn’t necessarily sport the tip-top shape a collector would be drooling over.
However, it looks like a very solid restoration candidate, especially because the rust on the body doesn’t seem to be a major concern.
Furthermore, the owner explains the convertible stills runs and drives, though we know little about the engine under the hood. The eBay auction summary indicates it’s a 350 (5.7-liter) V8, but on the other hand, the seller hasn’t shared any information as to whether it’s the original engine and whether it has ever been out of the car or not.
It’s hard to tell if any big parts are missing, but both the exterior and the interior look decent anyway. And speaking of the interior, what it needs is a thorough wash, especially as everything inside looks rather dusty – this could be an indication the car was stored with the top down, though no info in this regard has been offered.
The auction for this Impala starts at $1,000, but given the bidding war has just started, nobody has submitted an offer so far. The vehicle is parked in Wallingford, Connecticut, if someone out there wants to go see it in person and therefore determine its current condition more accurately.
