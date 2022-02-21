2023 Chevy K5 Blazer ZR2 Has Virtual OBS and Silverado V8 Lease of Two-Door Life

It does not take much to notice that GM really missed the Ford Bronco/Jeep Wrangler bus with its current TrailBlazer and Blazer lineup. Just have a look at all the real and CGI reincarnations.
Dubbed by many as a completely missed opportunity, Chevrolet’s Blazer just officially entered the 2023 model year with minute updates. These will probably neither make it any more worthy of the nameplate. Nor does it help improve sales too much. And the crazy thing is there are many cooler solutions to the conundrum.
There are companies out there that will gladly convert a Chevy Tahoe into a contemporary K5 Blazer. Now they are also on course to swap the GMC 1500 Sierra into a two-door SUV that would easily get called out as a GMC Jimmy for the modern era. And they chose to visualize the idea with help from Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media.
He really is no stranger to the ever-growing love of Chevy K5 Blazer/GMC Jimmy reinventions. But the CGI expert still produces innovative ideas. Ones to make sure these classic full-size SUVs that are not making a return become an OEM thought that is even harder to understand. This time around, with a little assistance from Youtuber friend Brian Mello, who poses the million-dollar question: “would you buy one?”
A 2023 Chevrolet K5 Blazer ZR2 that is digitally based on nothing less than a 2022 Silverado V8-powered pickup truck. Alas, the full-size SUV would be as OBS-related as possible, according to the author. Complete with modified highlights to pay tribute to vintage K5s, as well as a traditional two-door SUV body. Well, that would be something...
Especially since in ZR2 form, it would not only be very capable of all the imaginable off-road shenanigans. But it would also hypothetically include a standard 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 gasoline engine packing 420 horsepower and 464 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque!
