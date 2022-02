2023 Chevrolet Blazer Facelift Still Isn't Worthy of Its Nameplate

There were many rumors leading to the long-awaited reveal of the Blazer, a mid-size crossover that doesn’t share too many things with the K5 Blazer from eons ago. Those rumors morphed into the Chevrolet-branded equivalent to the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5, which is what many people would call a missed opportunity. Despite dwindling sales, the Camaro-faced utility vehicle is entering the 2023 model year with a few improvements that can only be described as too little too late.