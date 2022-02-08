2023 Chevrolet Blazer Facelift Still Isn't Worthy of Its Nameplate

There were many rumors leading to the long-awaited reveal of the Blazer, a mid-size crossover that doesn’t share too many things with the K5 Blazer from eons ago. Those rumors morphed into the Chevrolet-branded equivalent to the GMC Acadia and Cadillac XT5, which is what many people would call a missed opportunity. Despite dwindling sales, the Camaro-faced utility vehicle is entering the 2023 model year with a few improvements that can only be described as too little too late.
Chevrolet Blazer sales topped 94,599 in calendar year 2020, only to drop by 24,274 units in 2021. The month of January 2021 wasn’t particularly fine in this regard either compared to January 2020, but are you surprised? General Motors seriously failed to read the market as opposed to the Ford Motor Company’s inspired yet botched revival of the Bronco SUV range.
In any case, what’s new for 2023?
The list kicks off with a new grille design that’s fantastically boring. Minor changes were performed to the headlamps and daytime running lights, and Chevrolet has also made some changes to the dull taillights. Redesigned alloy wheels ranging from 18 to 21 inches also need to be mentioned, along with new paint hues: Sterling Gray Metallic, Fountain Blue, Copper Bronze Metallic, and the Radiant Red Tincoat of the pictured pre-production car.
As far as the cabin is concerned, wireless charging availability has been extended to all trims while the RS can be optioned with a Nightshift Blue-themed interior. Trim levels include the LT in 2LT and 3LT guises, RS, and Premier. All-wheel drive is optional on the LT and Premier while the RS levels up to a twin-clutch AWD system for sportier handling dynamics.
Every trim level now comes with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that boasts 3 gigabytes or one month of data trial for the available 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot. While on the subject of technology, Adaptive Cruise Control availability has been expanded to the 2LT and 3LT trims.
As ever, customers are offered two powertrain options: a 2.0-liter turbo with 228 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic transmission or a free-breathing V6 with a displacement of 3.6 liters. The larger mill comes standard in the RS with 308 horsepower and a nine-speed automatic box.
