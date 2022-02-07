Chevy Tahoe SS Becomes Modern-Day 3-Door K5 Blazer With a Few Quick CGI Tricks

Some automotive virtual artists give us just one POV of their digital projects and that is it. Others love to present us with ideas from every angle. And then a select few even showcase glimpses of the behind-the-scenes process.
Those interested in the latest crazy idea of an automotive pixel master might want to check out the daily reel of jlord8. Others who fancy a digital creation from every angle could do well to approach the work of hycade. This YouTuber even gives multiple paintjobs or liveries for our CGI amazement.
Then there are also people like TheSketchMonkey (among others), who dwell across all social media realms. And still find time to produce ample behind-the-scenes making-of videos with lots of insights and thoughtful explanations. Well, there is also a brewing fourth segment, where the author presents the virtual case with just a few well-directed digital pen strokes.
Such would recently be the case with Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media. Well known among digital car aficionados for some of the quirkiest and outrageously cool transformations out there, he has recently allowed glimpses of his virtual atelier. Noticeably short ones, though.
For example, he recently focused on giving the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor a wider stance to make up for a potentially harrowing plastic fender flare design flaw. Now he is also exemplifying a complete transformation, by way of a contemporary Chevy Tahoe morphing into a modern-day revival of the three-door K5 Blazer. Complete with SS goodies, instead of the traditional off-road attire, though.
By the way, this Chevy Tahoe/Blazer SS might seem eerily familiar. This is because the virtual artist has not presented us with a fresh design. Instead, this digital project was first showcased back last summer. Albeit it was revealed when complete. So, we still felt it was relevant to show how seemingly easy these CGI transformations look like... When you really know what you are doing!
