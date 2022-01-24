GMC Sierra 1500 Morphs Into a Two-Door SUV, Just Don’t Call It a Modernized GMC Jimmy



Rendered by pixel artist Oscar Vargas with red-painted brake calipers, red tow hooks, aftermarket wheels, and a body-finish removable cap, the pictured colossus also seems a little shorter than a regular-cabbed Sierra.



“We are checking all of the boxes. It’s gonna be a fun build,” said the Jonesboro-based company without giving any more information on this fellow. In any case, we can already guess the removable cab is hiding a rear bench of sorts while the engine compartment is hiding a small-block V8.



Only available with a long bed in the Pro trim level, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is offered with either a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder mill or the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 lump mentioned earlier. Connected to a torque-converter automatic transmission featuring tow/haul mode and grade braking, the free-breathing engine puts out a healthy 355 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm) of torque at 4,100 revolutions per minute.



On that note, imagine a Sierra 2500-based version with the 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel. Not bad for a body-on-frame utility vehicle, right?





“Flat Out Autos who?” You know, the peeps who are much obliged to convert the Chevrolet Tahoe into a K5 Blazer for the modern era . Offered with two and four doors, the retro-infused conversion package costs a whopping $69,950 because many hours are spent on each and every build.Flat Out Autos are currently developing a GMC Jimmy-inspired conversion with Yukon underpinnings, but we've already covered that project last year. The next best thing after a modern Jimmy would be the pictured GMC Sierra 1500-based sport utility vehicle that looks absolutely fantastic.