GMC Sierra 1500 Morphs Into a Two-Door SUV, Just Don’t Call It a Modernized GMC Jimmy

24 Jan 2022, 16:08 UTC ·
General Motors introduced the Chevrolet K5 Blazer to much critical acclaim for 1969, and GMC followed suit for 1970 with the Jimmy. Replaced by the Yukon line of truck-based utility vehicles, the Jimmy will be unofficially revived in due time by a company dubbed Flat Out Autos.
Flat Out Autos 2021 GMC Jimmy conversion (rendering)Flat Out Autos 2021 GMC Jimmy conversion (rendering)Flat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversion (rendering)Flat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversion (rendering)Flat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversionFlat Out Autos 2021 Chevrolet K5 Blazer conversion
“Flat Out Autos who?” You know, the peeps who are much obliged to convert the Chevrolet Tahoe into a K5 Blazer for the modern era. Offered with two and four doors, the retro-infused conversion package costs a whopping $69,950 because many hours are spent on each and every build.

Flat Out Autos are currently developing a GMC Jimmy-inspired conversion with Yukon underpinnings, but we've already covered that project last year. The next best thing after a modern Jimmy would be the pictured GMC Sierra 1500-based sport utility vehicle that looks absolutely fantastic. 

Rendered by pixel artist Oscar Vargas with red-painted brake calipers, red tow hooks, aftermarket wheels, and a body-finish removable cap, the pictured colossus also seems a little shorter than a regular-cabbed Sierra.

“We are checking all of the boxes. It’s gonna be a fun build,” said the Jonesboro-based company without giving any more information on this fellow. In any case, we can already guess the removable cab is hiding a rear bench of sorts while the engine compartment is hiding a small-block V8.

Only available with a long bed in the Pro trim level, the 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited is offered with either a 2.7-liter turbo four-cylinder mill or the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 lump mentioned earlier. Connected to a torque-converter automatic transmission featuring tow/haul mode and grade braking, the free-breathing engine puts out a healthy 355 horsepower at 5,600 revolutions per minute and 383 pound-feet (518 Nm) of torque at 4,100 revolutions per minute.

On that note, imagine a Sierra 2500-based version with the 6.6-liter Duramax turbo diesel. Not bad for a body-on-frame utility vehicle, right?

Editor's note: GMC Jimmy revival and K5 Tahoe pictured in the gallery.

GMC Sierra 1500 SUV gmc sierra Flat Out Autos GMC Jimmy
 
 
 
 
 

