A Brief History of the Chevrolet K5 Blazer (1969 - 1991)

Sensing an opportunity, General Motors decided that it’s high time to morph the C/K “Action Line” pickup truck into the K5 Blazer. Introduced for the 1969 model year to much critical acclaim, the full-size SUV features a ladder-type frame with alligator-jaw crossmembers riveted to heavy-gauge channel side rails. Tapered leaf springs also need to be mentioned, together with hypoid gearing for extra strength and greater tooth contact.
As far as braking power is concerned, the K5 Blazer came with two hydraulic systems operated by a dual master cylinder. If hydraulic pressure loss should occur in either system, the other one would remain operative. As for the off-road stuff, Chevrolet offered standard 4x4 and a two-speed transfer case with a choice of high and low ranges. A synchromesh three-speed manual with a steering column-mounted shifter was also standard.
Customers who preferred more gears had to pay extra for the four-speed transmission with a floor-mounted shift lever whereas people who preferred the comfort of an automatic were offered the Turbo Hydra-Matic 350. Jointly developed by Chevrolet and Buick to replace the Super Turbine 300 and the aluminum-cased Powerglide, this venerable three-speed transmission was eventually replaced by the overdriven 700R4 in 1982.
In the first year of production, engine choices ranged from a 250-cubic-inch sixer to a couple of V8s. The 307 grossed 200 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) at merely 2,400 revolutions per minute whereas the 350 cranked out 255 ponies and 355 pound-feet (481 Nm) at 3,000 rpm.
Believe it or not, the front passenger seat was optional, as was the three-wide bench seat out back. Customers were further offered vinyl-covered front bucket seats with a stowage console. Optional extras also included power steering, power brakes, heavy-duty cooling, heavy-duty springs and shocks, locking hubs, front tow hooks, and an engine block heater.
Bronco and Scout, the K5 Blazer welcomed rear-wheel drive and a 292 straight-six engine for the 1970 model year. 2WD models featured independent front suspension instead of a solid front axle and rear trailing arms with coil springs. Both versions relied on drum brakes through 1971 when the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit introduced front discs as standard equipment to the light truck line.
1971 also saw the introduction of a new grille and lights. Come 1973, the second-generation K5 Blazer was introduced with a squared-off body. The go-anywhere utility vehicle kept its full-convertible design until 1976 when Chevrolet made the fateful decision to switch from a removable top to a fiberglass shell. The front occupants couldn’t enjoy open-air driving like before, yet sales were stronger than ever at 74,389 units compared to the previous high of 56,798 examples of the breed for the 1974 model year.
The 1976 Chevrolet K5 Blazer could be had with a pop-up camper that bolted into the same holes used by the fiberglass shell. The Chalet accommodates two adults, which made it extremely popular with outdoorsy customers. The base trim also flaunted a dinette table, icebox, sink, as well as a two-burner stove. The middle grade leveled up to a propane heater and a refrigerator while the range-topping version added two overhead fold-out bunks.
It’s also noting the second generation united the rear glass with the tailgate, as in the glass panel could be retracted inside of the tailgate with a manual crank. An electric motor was also available, although it was prone to overheating due to the sheer weight of the rear window. Speaking of which, the manual crank gears were prone to premature wear.
A 400ci small-block V8 was available until 1980, and both inline-six engines were discontinued by 1984. General Motors also flirted with a 6.2-liter Detroit Diesel, which brings us to the diesel-only M1009 CUCV. Essentially a militarized version of the K5 Blazer, the Commercial Utility Cargo Vehicle was offered from 1983 to 1987 with blackout headlights, a brush guard, beefier leaf springs, a rifle rack, and a hybrid 12-/24-volt system.
Minor updates were made until 1991 when the Chevrolet K5 Blazer was discontinued in favor of the 1992 model year Chevrolet Blazer without the K5 prefix. Over at GMC, the Jimmy was renamed to Yukon to reflect the switch from C/K underpinings to the GMT400 pickup truck architecture. Over its 22-year run, the K5 Blazer sold in excess of 850,000 units.
