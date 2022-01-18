Modern K5 Blazer Tribute Is Actually a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe With Two Fewer Doors

Ask pretty much any Chevrolet enthusiast, and they’ll obviously tell you the only real Blazer is the K5 that ran from 1969 to 1991 on C/K pickup truck underpinnings. The subsequent Blazers and Trailblazers aren’t desirable, nor do they feature the sexy design cues of the original K5.
Somewhat curious for the mightiest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit, the peeps at General Motors had the opportunity of reviving the Blazer in the guise of a Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco rival. But as it’s often the case with General Motors, they effed up by developing a mid-size crossover with a unitary construction. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Chevrolet Trailblazer subcompact crossover was developed by GM’s Korean office.
The sheer lack of respect for the K5 is what prompted Flat Out Autos of Jonesboro, Arkansas, to create the revival that Generals Motors couldn’t. The “K5 Tahoe” we’re covering today is a very high-quality visual pack that employs a lot of metal fabrication, a carbon-fiber powered tailgate, two-tone paint job, powered running boards, and a two-door conversion.
Chassis number 1GNSKBKC1JR352515 started life in the guise of a 2018 model year Tahoe LT Z71 with the 5.3-liter V8 instead of the 6.2 it deserves. Exhibited at the 2021 SEMA Show, this amazing build is offered on Bring a Trailer with a scant 5,179 miles (8,335 kilometers) on the digital odo.
Refinished in metallic blue and white for the upper section, this retro-infused utility vehicle with Silverado 1500 underpinnings also rocks a dual-range transfer case, custom-fabricated chrome wheels that feature Chevrolet center caps, BFGoodrich white-letter rubber shoes, and custom badging.
Shortened to accommodate the two-door conversion, the K5 Blazer-inspired Tahoe had its oil changed and aid conditioning system recharged in preparation for the sale. With four days left on the ticker, the highest bid currently listed on Bring a Trailer is a scarcely believable $109,000. By comparison, the 2018 Tahoe used to kick off at approximately $45,000.
