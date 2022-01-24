Doug DeMuro Gets Up Close and Personal With the New 2022 Bronco Raptor, Lots to Love

Does it really surprise anybody that Doug DeMuro was one of the very first outside of Ford to get up-close and personal with the all-new 2022 Bronco Raptor? If it does, you must be pretty new to the car enthusiast scene because "Papa Doug," as we like to call him, has a way with words when it comes to automobiles that few can match.
Granted, Ford didn't let DeMuro start the engine and drive away in their latest performance off-roader. But they did at least allow him to show us all the "quirks and features" that make this more than just last year's Bronco Sasquatch with a lightly breathed-on engine. In truth, the thee-liter EcoBoost V6 on tap under the hood is used mostly on Lincoln vehicles, save for the Explorer ST. In both applications, Ford estimates power figures hover around the 400 horsepower range.
As Doug makes his way around the vehicle, it becomes clear that the Bronco Raptor is physically a very different specimen than any modern Bronco before it. Wider, taller, and more powerful than ever before, there's a whole slew of cool tech on offer both inside and outside that has fans and critics alike buzzing to find out more.
But we're sure you're all wondering, what about the Jeep Wrangler 392? The off-roader that news reporters and fans anticipated it would be in direct competition with? In reality, the Bronco Raptor is cheaper, at just under $70k to start, less powered, and not technically on sale yet until the summer of this year. Even so, we can expect every tuning shop in the land to find novel ways of squeezing more power out of this little turbo V6 than anyone thought possible.
The review ends with DeMuro showcasing the interior of this Bronco, one that's pretty darn impressive if you're used to Ford Broncos of old. At the end of the day, even when down on power, we expect the Bronco Raptor to compete for head to head with higher-end Wranglers and perform admirably. If only we could hop in a time machine to around six months from now. Check out the video below if you want to learn more.
