2021 Ford Bronco Hits the 1/4 Mile, Doesn't Look Too Fast

Here's a good tip for you: if you need a fast car in your life, just buy a car that's already capable of satisfying that desire. Don't go for a slow car, thinking that you're going to make it fast. That's just going to eat up a lot of cash, and not perform the way you imagined it would. And today's case study is a 2021 Ford Bronco.
We've seen this 2021 4-door First Edition Ford Bronco before. It belongs to the gentlemen over at Lethal Performance, in Wellington, Florida. They took delivery of the car about two months ago, and they wanted to make it a bit faster. At least they went for the twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6, to begin with. In stock form, this should be capable of producing 310 horsepower and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque.
Fast forward to December, this Bronco received a Whipple Superchargers Stage 1 upgrade. $1,825 later, it was fitted with a Whipple Tomahawk Flash Device with Calibration, a Whipple High Flow direct replacement air filter, and a Whipple Mega Cooler direct replacement intercooler. According to Lethal Performance, this upgrade should provide your Bronco with an extra 50 or so horsepower, and some 80 lb-ft (108 Nm) of torque.
They even had the car on the dyno, and it came out with 312 rwhp. That helps this Bronco go from 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) in 6.99 seconds. Comparing that result to the standard version, we get an improvement of 0.52 seconds. Running on 35" tires, the team decided to take the car to the drag strip, to see how well it would handle the quarter-mile (402 meters) challenge.
And if you consider that this is a nearly 5,000 lbs (2,267 kg) vehicle, there's only one answer: it's not as fast as you'd hope. Even after the upgrades, the 4-door Bronco is still pretty much a 15-second car at the strip. Towards the final moments on the track, the team managed to dip below that time and record a time of 14.92 seconds. The trap speed was 88.1 mph (141 kph), and you can probably think of a long list of SUVs that are much faster under the same circumstances.
