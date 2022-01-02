480-HP Mach-E GT Drag Races 495-HP Corvette C8, Gets Sent Back to School

We're at a point where there is still a large percentage of people who have never driven an electric vehicle before. We are still in the early phase of adoption, but it will all probably escalate within the next few years. Right now, not everyone is willing to let go of internal combustion engines, and people will give you plenty of reasons for that choice.
Car manufacturers are making continuous efforts to promote their new EVs as "exciting automobiles" for the future. Of course, some facts support that idea, but some facts go against it. At the end of the day, your personal experience with these cars will influence your take on them. Even so, at the end of the decade, your opinion might not even count, as the whole industry is heading towards electrification.
So it feels entertaining to see a new electric car going up against a traditional ICE-powered one. And today, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 is drag racing the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT. That's not the kind of match-up you'd usually expect to see, but today that is an option for anyone looking to buy a new, exciting car. At first glance, you wouldn't think that the Mach-E GT is going to stand a chance in this battle.
But before making any predictions, it might be better to just look at the specs. The Mach-E runs on a dual electric motor setup, which means it has a maximum output of 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft (859 Nm) of torque. It has the benefit of AWD, but it also weighs 4,997 lbs (2,266 kg). As with all EVs, it's bound to be quite fast going off the line, but today it will have to run the whole quarter-mile (402 meters) before a winner is decided.
V8, that puts out 495 horsepower and 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) of torque. This is also an RWD vehicle, but the mid-engine layout should provide it with an excellent grip going off the line. Not to mention the fact that it's almost 1,350 lbs (612 kg) lighter than its opponent.
But let's see how the battle unfolds. As expected, this is a close one. Both cars get up to 60 mph in just a few seconds, and they're neck and neck. But it's at that point that the Corvette starts pulling ahead. And there's nothing that the Ford driver can do about it. They decide on going for a second run, but it's not likely that anything is going to change. Things got even worse for the Mach-E GT as the Corvette assumes the leadership earlier in the race.
The C8 crosses the finish line with a trap speed of 113 mph (181 kph), while the Mach-E GT could only get up to 100 mph (160 kph). At this point, there's only one thing left to do: a roll-race! The starting point is set at 30 mph (48 kph), but the Ford driver pulls a dirty trick on his opponent. Going wide-open-throttle way before the C8, the Mach-E GT just barely wins this third run. Bottom line is, if you need the extra seats, the Mach-E GT could be nice. Otherwise, just stick to the Corvette for the next few years!
