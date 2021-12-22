2021 Ford Bronco SUV and Ranger Pickup Recalled for Misaligned Radar Module

Not exactly the most trouble-free rollout in Ford’s history, the all-new Bronco has been recalled once again. According to the Blue Oval, 251 units of the off-road utility vehicle and 588 Rangers have been produced with misaligned cruise control/automatic braking radar modules.
The Dearborn-based automaker became aware of the issue on July 15th when Michigan Assembly Plant employees discovered that three of the four stations that perform radar calibration were using an incorrect program. The subsequent investigation revealed a lower alignment than intended, which spells trouble for the adaptive cruise control system and the AEB system.
From delayed activations to false-positive activations, there are plenty of things that may go wrong due to this condition. A review of field reports found no incidents pertaining to the misaligned ACC/AEB radar module.
In the Bronco’s case, the affected population was produced between February 26th and July 13th. As for the Ranger, make that June 5th through July 13th according to documents filed with the National Highway Safety Administration. The Ford Motor Company has already informed its dealers of the upcoming recall whereas known customers will be notified via first-class mail in the period from February 7th, 2022 to February 11th, 2022.
Because the module isn’t defective by and of itself, service technicians will not replace it. The fix comes in the guise of precise adjustment of the target position, a remedy that shouldn’t take more than an hour from start to finish. Of course, there will be no charge and no reimbursement for this service.
Going forward, the Bronco prepares for a very exciting 2022 although production still isn’t up to snuff. Ford simply can’t make them fast enough, and Jeep is probably laughing in the competing automaker’s face right now with the 2022 Wrangler’s optional 4.88:1 axle ratio and 100:1 crawl ratio.
Ford, however, has the last laugh based on the ridiculous price gauging of its greediest dealers. Ford enthusiasts can also look forward to a Wrangler Rubicon 392-shaming variant of the Bronco, the long-awaited Raptor that’s been recently photographed with 37-inch rubber shoes from BFGoodrich.
From delayed activations to false-positive activations, there are plenty of things that may go wrong due to this condition. A review of field reports found no incidents pertaining to the misaligned ACC/AEB radar module.
In the Bronco’s case, the affected population was produced between February 26th and July 13th. As for the Ranger, make that June 5th through July 13th according to documents filed with the National Highway Safety Administration. The Ford Motor Company has already informed its dealers of the upcoming recall whereas known customers will be notified via first-class mail in the period from February 7th, 2022 to February 11th, 2022.
Because the module isn’t defective by and of itself, service technicians will not replace it. The fix comes in the guise of precise adjustment of the target position, a remedy that shouldn’t take more than an hour from start to finish. Of course, there will be no charge and no reimbursement for this service.
Going forward, the Bronco prepares for a very exciting 2022 although production still isn’t up to snuff. Ford simply can’t make them fast enough, and Jeep is probably laughing in the competing automaker’s face right now with the 2022 Wrangler’s optional 4.88:1 axle ratio and 100:1 crawl ratio.
Ford, however, has the last laugh based on the ridiculous price gauging of its greediest dealers. Ford enthusiasts can also look forward to a Wrangler Rubicon 392-shaming variant of the Bronco, the long-awaited Raptor that’s been recently photographed with 37-inch rubber shoes from BFGoodrich.