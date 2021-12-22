2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Flaunts Available 4.88 Axle Ratio

Equipped with either the six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, the Pentastar V6-engined 2022 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon delivers a 100:1 crawl ratio from the factory thanks to an available 4.88:1 axle ratio.
More extreme than the 4.56s of the Xtreme Recon Package, the shorty gearing can be complemented by 35-inch BFGoodrich T/A KO2 tires, beadlock-capable wheels, a 1.5-inch suspension lift, and swing gate reinforcement if you combine the standalone 4.88s with the package.
Also new for the 2022 model year, the Sahara and Rubicon trim levels get Remote Proximity Keyless Entry as standard. They also feature the 8.4-inch premium touchscreen infotainment system, while the Sport and Sport S make do with the 7.0-inch unit. Blue tow hooks are now standard on the Sahara 4xe plug-in hybrid, which is also boasting blue pad print wheels.
The High Altitude 4xe levels up to 20-inch wheels and side mirrors with integrated turn signals. Across the board, every version of the Wrangler is rocking a cabin air filter that allegedly removes 95% of air particulates.
When it comes to exterior colors, Jeep has previously announced that it’s extending the availability of Tuscadero (pink). The only addition to the palette is Silver Zynith, which is shared with the Jeep Gladiator pickup.
Further offered with a torquey 2.0-liter turbo, 3.0-liter diesel, and the 392-cubic-inch HEMI, the Wrangler is more expensive than before as well. Take, for instance, the two-door Sport that currently retails from $29,725 compared to $29,070 excluding destination charge and optional extras. The range-topping V8 specification, which is only available with four doors, carries an MSRP of $75,095 as opposed to $74,640 for the 2021 model.
There’s no word on when the all-electric Wrangler is going to launch, but chances are that Jeep is eyeing a 2023 rollout, 2024 tops, for the zero-emission SUV. Come 2025, the rest of the lineup will go electric as well.
