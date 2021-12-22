Off-Road-Ready Jeep Wrangler YJ for Sale, and It's Not That Costly

The Jeep story began back when the world was in black and white and continues to this day, when the Stellantis-owned brand has more models in its portfolio than ever.
Still, it is the Wrangler the continues the CJ’s legacy, and the one pictured in the gallery came out in 1994. This makes it a YJ, the TJ’s predecessor, which was replaced by the JK, the father of the modern-day JL.
Sporting a white paint finish and a rag top over the black passenger compartment, it is in very good shape for a vehicle that is more than 27 years old. Not only that, but it has received an off-road conversion, with steel bumpers at both ends, new side skirts that improve ingress and egress, additional lights mounted up front, and a winch that can get it out of most sticky of slippery situations, if those big M/T tires fail to do the job.
On the inside, the vinyl seat upholstery needs some love, when it comes to the driver’s seat anyway, as it is the only one that shows significant wear. The black carpeting is in good condition, and so are the dials and gauges. An aftermarket CD player sits next to the basic heater controls, and the driver will grab hold of the Jeep-branded three-spoke steering wheel and will work the gear selector mounted on the floor, next to the one that operates the transfer case.
A 350-ci V8 powers it, channeling the 300 horsepower to both axles via a 700R4 transmission. Power steering and power brakes are on deck too, and the chassis is “straight, complete, and free of damage,” the ad claims. With 29,400 miles (47,315 km) under its belt, after the build, this Wrangler is listed on GarageKeptMotors with a buy-it-now price of $18,900, which is not bad at all for an off-roader in more-than-decent condition, though the YJ isn't the prettiest.
Sporting a white paint finish and a rag top over the black passenger compartment, it is in very good shape for a vehicle that is more than 27 years old. Not only that, but it has received an off-road conversion, with steel bumpers at both ends, new side skirts that improve ingress and egress, additional lights mounted up front, and a winch that can get it out of most sticky of slippery situations, if those big M/T tires fail to do the job.
On the inside, the vinyl seat upholstery needs some love, when it comes to the driver’s seat anyway, as it is the only one that shows significant wear. The black carpeting is in good condition, and so are the dials and gauges. An aftermarket CD player sits next to the basic heater controls, and the driver will grab hold of the Jeep-branded three-spoke steering wheel and will work the gear selector mounted on the floor, next to the one that operates the transfer case.
A 350-ci V8 powers it, channeling the 300 horsepower to both axles via a 700R4 transmission. Power steering and power brakes are on deck too, and the chassis is “straight, complete, and free of damage,” the ad claims. With 29,400 miles (47,315 km) under its belt, after the build, this Wrangler is listed on GarageKeptMotors with a buy-it-now price of $18,900, which is not bad at all for an off-roader in more-than-decent condition, though the YJ isn't the prettiest.