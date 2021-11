Ultra-Low Mileage 1987 Jeep Wrangler Looks Astonishingly Original Because It Is

SUV

When I was just a kid, my American dream involved a black or crimson square-eyed Jeep Wrangler (back then, I had no idea it was the YJ), chunky off-road tires so thedoesn’t get stuck in the sand when going to beach parties , a loud stereo system, and some cool gals atop the back seat.Don’t laugh, I was truly little back in 1987! But as time went by, my real-life experience taught me there were slim chances to find a sane, low-mileage first-generation Wrangler to fulfill that childhood fantasy. Surprisingly, here’s an ultra-low mileage ‘87 Jeep Wrangler mesmerizingly looking crimson with a black soft top right in front of our eyes.Just 2,735 miles/4,402 km are on the odometer, and this time around they’re not of the nasty TMU (total mileage unknown) variety. Instead, according to the good folks over at Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors, we are dealing here with a superbly maintained, desperately-loved “100 percent original example.”Some – but certainly not all – of the highlights include the original purchase paperwork. Also, the story that a Jeep Cherokee was traded for this unit when acquired. As well as the full documentation regarding standard and optional equipment goodies. More so, we can easily notice the excellent condition of the cool red paint, black soft top, or chrome accessories.Inside the little SUV, everything is like back in 1987, and probably that’s how the next owner will keep it. Under the hood, a 4.2-liter straight-six Jeep mill sits proud and ready to add some more miles on the odometer with help from the five-speed manual transmission. There’s just one frightful aspect: the asking price of no less than $42,900.