Low Mileage Limited Edition YJ Wrangler Is Too Precious to Take On the Trail

Early 90s Chrysler products are never known for their reliability or their longevity. With that in mind, you’d probably understand why we’d drool over the prospect of a low-mileage Jeep Wrangler YJ that hasn’t been lifted four inches or had the absolute snot driven out of it.

A dealer by the name MaxMotive is a classic car lot we’ve featured a number of times. Their Boca Raton, Florida dealership has stock worth well into the six-figures, but for hardcore off-road fans, it doesn’t get much better than this 1992 Wrangler Sahara edition with just under 54,000 miles (86,904 km) on the clock.



Famous for their iconic square-shaped headlights, the YJ Famous for their iconic square-shaped headlights, the YJ Wrangler was one of the last surviving vestiges of the American Motors Corporation , from whom Chrysler purchased the rights to the Jeep moniker in the mid to late ’80s. The YJ’s four-liter inline six-cylinder gasoline engine is also courtesy of America’s long-lost fourth big automaker.



The Sahara package adds a green cloth Interior and tan piping with matching satchel bags. The Sahara emblem on the driver’s side A-pillar gives an exclusive feel to this barely broken-in off-roader. Happily, the Jeep’s had its air conditioning unit completely replaced, and now blows ice cold.



This Wrangler is notable for being a two-owner vehicle. Even so, it’s been exquisitely maintained throughout the entirety of its time between the first and second owner. Aluminum bumpers which all too often become piles of rust are shining with an uncanny definition.



As do all four allow-wheel, a welcome sight for the eyes after seeing countless YJs rust back into the earth whence it came. or stricken with mods that make it unrecognizable from what it once was.



It could be all yours for $19,900 before taxes and fees. Compared to the base model economy car that will buy you these days, it’s safe to say the Jeep is a much more appealing option.