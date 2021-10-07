Jeep Takes Three New Wrangler 4xe’s to the Treacherous Rebelle Rally



"Freedom, adventure and capability are core to the Jeep brand's values, and the Rebelle Rally is the epitome of adventure and capability. It's the perfect venue to showcase our Jeep 4xe capability along with the capabilities of our female teams." This marks the sixth consecutive year that Jeep has sent factory teams to the all-female off-road rally stage race . In fact, roughly a third of the total entrants are using a Wrangler or Gladiator. This is, however, the first time that a hybrid Wrangler has been the Jeep of choice at the event.Starting today, October 7th, the three teams will begin a journey of more than 1,400 miles through the deserts of California and Nevada without any sort of digital mapping tools. That's right, the entire rally must be navigated with good ol' paper maps and manual mapping tools.They'll be competing against more than 100 entrants from 24 different states and at least 5 different countries. The competition will last for a total of eight days and should challenge all participants but the real question is how these hybrid Wranglers will handle the job.With great aformentioned horsepower and 470-lb-ft of torque, there's clearly enough grunt to get over most any obstacle. Perhaps the best part of the Wrangler 4xe is that it's still a hardcore off-roader at the end of the day.Underneath, buyers will find two solid axles, a fully-articulating suspension, a two-speed transfer case, and the ability to ford up to 30 inches of water. The Vice President of Jeep here in North America, Jim Morrison, understandable sounds as confident as one could be."Freedom, adventure and capability are core to the Jeep brand's values, and the Rebelle Rally is the epitome of adventure and capability. It's the perfect venue to showcase our Jeep 4xe capability along with the capabilities of our female teams."

Among the three teams, each is notable. Two have victories in previous Rebelle Rallies and the third is the first Navajo team to ever compete at the rally.