3 2022 Ford F-150 Raptor Lands at Hennessey for Early Impressions and Dyno Testing

More on this:

Tuned Ford F-150 Drag Races Stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, America Wins

Hennessey sure knows how to keep its fanbase glued to the screen and their social media accounts, and constantly holding drag races between various vehicles is just one tool. This was the recipe used for a video that they dropped on YouTube over the weekend, which highlights the straight-line acceleration differences between a tuned Ford F-150 and a stock Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. 8 photos



However, it is what ECU remap, and a few other things. The result is a neck-snapping 775 hp and 685 lb-ft (929 Nm) of torque.



As for its ad-hoc rival



So, do you think the stock



Due to the heritage livery, which combines the white accents on the red body, the pickup is the most eye-catching element here. It features a sport suspension, hence the stanced appearance, and has other design upgrades, including the black wheels. An optional off-road package improves its credentials off the beaten path.However, it is what lies under the hoo d that allows it to roam free with vehicles that carry the ‘super’ prefix, like the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and that is a 3.0-liter supercharger, as well as air-to-water intercooler, upgraded air filter, fuel system, spark plugs, and throttle body, stainless steel exhaust system,remap, and a few other things. The result is a neck-snapping 775 hp and 685 lb-ft (929 Nm) of torque.As for its ad-hoc rival from the Jeep brand , which normally guns for the likes of super SUVs, it is currently stock, but it will get a 1,000-horsepower upgrade. Meanwhile, its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine yanks out a very impressive 707 hp and 645 lb-ft (875 Nm), which lets it deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in only three and a half Mississippis.So, do you think the stock Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has what it takes in order to put the tuned F-150 in its corner, or would the latter, otherwise deemed as “a certified race truck” by the tuner based in the Lone Star State, simply trample it? The answer is one mouse-click away, so you know the drill.