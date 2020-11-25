Hennessey Ford F-150 With 750 HP Supercharged V8 Drag Races Stock Mustang GT

Power is addictive, especially the hp variety. And this Heritage Edition F-150 has a lot of it, thanks to a supercharged V8. But is that enough to outrun a stock Mustang GT? Knowing Hennessey, it's going to be.
About two years ago, Hennessey Performance celebrated 10,000 vehicles "sold" with a whole bunch of Fords that had red-and-white liveries. The Heritage Edition F-150 was one of them and one customer is about to have one delivered. However, the tuning shop decided to drag it just before. You know... for safety, and to make sure everything works.
Smashing a Mustang in a race should be good for business, and even though the power gap is massive, the pony won't leave completely humiliated. Getting to the nuts and bolts of this build, we remember that the 2018 and 2019 F-150 trucks were the only ones suitable for the upgrade.
The Coyote 5.0-liter under the hood would normally be naturally-aspirated, just like in the Mustang GT. But a 2.9-liter strapped on top ensures it produces 758 horsepower at the crank or 570 hp at the wheels. Other mods include an air-to-water intercooler, high-flow air induction kit, fuel injector upgrades, and Hennessey's dyno mapping. As a result, the truck is said to be able to hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and do the quarter-mile in 12.6 seconds at 112 mph.
The Mustang GT is looking like a pre-2017 model, which would make 435 hp and 400 lb-ft from the 5.0-liter. It should do 60 mph in 4.6 seconds and the 1/4-mile pass in about 12.9 seconds, but we're not sure if it's stock.
Somebody must have forgotten to tell the F-150 that it's a lifted truck on 35-inch Toyo off-road tires because it just walks away from the Mustang. That's the power of supercharging for you. Of course, the pony will retaliate with mods of its own.
