Camaro ZL1 1LE "Exorcist" Drag Races Tuned McLaren 600LT, Whooping Follows

Texas-based tuning company Hennessey has just shown us one of the strongest drag races ever, between their heavily modified Camaro ZL1 and the McLaren 600LT belonging to their boss. No matter which car wins, they're going to promote something.
The "Exorcist" is an aptly-named package that takes the Camaro ZL1's 6.2-liter supercharged V8 to the next level. Why call it that? Because it's the anti-Demon, of course. Let's find out if it can deal with the evil spirits powering a British supercar as well.
The LT4 under the hood of the ZL1 normally produces a very respectable 650 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. Yet when you push the gas all the way in the Exorcist, it produces a much more impressive 1,000 horsepower at 6,400 rpm and 966 lb-ft of torque at 4,400 rpm. Both are completely insane figures for something that looks like a normal muscle car, not a dragster.
The Exorcist will cover the quarter-mile dash in a claimed 9.57 seconds and has already hit 217 miles per hour. This particular model is the 1LE, which is supposed to be three seconds faster around GM's Milford Road Course test track, not that it matters much in a race.
It's worth noting how they did a rolling start instead of a dig. Being mid-engined and lighter, the McLaren might have a small traction advantage otherwise. What we learn from this race is that the supercharged Exorcist has a much better response time than most modified twin-turbo performance cars. But once the initial gap is created, the 600LT stops losing ground to its American adversary.
But all that muscle comes at a price. The Exorcist package alone is $55,000, or you could just buy the whole car for $120,000. You might also want to upgrade rubbers, in which case Hennessey will ask another $9000 for 20-inch wheels with sticky 315/30-20 Nitto drag radial tires.
