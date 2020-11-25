1974 Gateway Bronco Coyote Edition Belongs in the Wild

There’s a new Bronco in town, and the only way one could be oblivious to that is if they lived under a rock for the past few months. Actually, there's an entire Bronco family in town - three of them, to suit all needs and tastes: the two-door, the four-door, and the less impressive Sport.
But with all the excitement caused by the revival of a nameplate made famous for our generation by one particular slow-speed chase with one prominent former running back in the backseat, there’s no taking away the allure of the original design. Especially when handled with taste and care.
Earlier this week, we brought you news of a certain 4-door, 8-seat SUV of the older generation, brought to life by a shop called Gateway Bronco. In the market for quite some time converting Ford’s iconic SUV, these guys have a wealth of custom-made machines worth knowing a thing or two about, and we thought we’d slowly uncover them.
We’ll start today with this one here. Currently, Gateway has three main conversions in the lineup, namely the Fuelie, Coyote, and Luxe GT, with prices starting at $150,000. But being a custom shop, it allows customers to have their say in the build, and unique projects come to be.
This here Bronco is based on the Coyote. We’re talking about a frame-off restoration of the body (1974 model year) and underpinnings, and the fitting of a new Coyote 5.0-liter engine, paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission.
As with all other conversions in Gateway’s portfolio, this one too comes with an authentic Ford VIN and frame, on top of which a fully remade Bronco body was fitted.
The build as you see it in the gallery was specced as seen by one of the garage’s customers, who paid exactly $191,847 to have it made this way. We’re not told exactly what the chosen options were, but some of them can be made out by looking at the stunning photos of the Bronco in a field somewhere.
Earlier this week, we brought you news of a certain 4-door, 8-seat SUV of the older generation, brought to life by a shop called Gateway Bronco. In the market for quite some time converting Ford’s iconic SUV, these guys have a wealth of custom-made machines worth knowing a thing or two about, and we thought we’d slowly uncover them.
We’ll start today with this one here. Currently, Gateway has three main conversions in the lineup, namely the Fuelie, Coyote, and Luxe GT, with prices starting at $150,000. But being a custom shop, it allows customers to have their say in the build, and unique projects come to be.
This here Bronco is based on the Coyote. We’re talking about a frame-off restoration of the body (1974 model year) and underpinnings, and the fitting of a new Coyote 5.0-liter engine, paired to a 4-speed automatic transmission.
As with all other conversions in Gateway’s portfolio, this one too comes with an authentic Ford VIN and frame, on top of which a fully remade Bronco body was fitted.
The build as you see it in the gallery was specced as seen by one of the garage’s customers, who paid exactly $191,847 to have it made this way. We’re not told exactly what the chosen options were, but some of them can be made out by looking at the stunning photos of the Bronco in a field somewhere.