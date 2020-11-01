808 HP Ford Mustang GT Heritage Edition Still Around, Smokes Some Tires

It was back in 2018 when Texas-based tuner Hennessey introduced the Heritage Edition for the Mustang GT. Or at least that’s when the model fully came to light as it was put through its paces by NASCAR Champion Joey Logano (second video below).
Since that time, Hennessey pulled an entire army of tuning rabbits out of its magic hat, and there are countless power upgrades for the members of the Mustang family, going back as far as the 2015 GT and ending with the more recent (and soon to be discontinued) Shelby GT350.
But the Heritage Edition remains in Hennessey’s books the “ultimate Mustang GT upgrade,” so to remind us the variant is still out there, the tuner released a new video showing what the car can do (first clip available below).
So, what is the Heritage Edition all about? First, more power, of course. Using a massive 3.0-liter supercharger system and several other pieces of hardware, the Texans can squeeze 808 hp and 677 lb-ft torque from the 5.0-liter V8. That’s enough to give the car a sprint time to 60 mph of 3.3 seconds, and a top speed of over 200 mph (322 kph).
Then, there are the visual changes. There are carbon fiber parts all around (splitter, side sills, gurney lip), a cat back exhaust system, 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires, special embroidered seats, and serial numbered dash plaque.
Hennessey introduced the Mustang GT Heritage Edition as a means to celebrate its 10,000th build. Back when it launched the package, the company planned to have 19 of them made. We are not being told how many have already been sold, but given this reminder that the model is still out there, we reckon Hennessey still has a few more to make before reaching the target it set for itself.
