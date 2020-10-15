This Tesla Hypercar Is Just the Kind of Design We’d Like to See on the Racetrack

2020 Harley-Davidson GMC Sierra Gets Goliath Supercharger, Hits 700 HP

Americans love pickup trucks, and they do love motorcycles. The two types of vehicles couldn’t be more different, but that doesn’t mean car and bike makers can’t shake hands for special crossover series from time to time. 10 photos



The line continues to this day – as in it is still



The



Under the hood of this Harley-inspired pickup sits the 6.2-liter V8 good in factory specification for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The size of the troop did not sit well with a group that specializes in making everything supercharged, Hennessey Performance, so they gifted it with the



What that means is we now have 700 hp coming from the said engine and its 2.9-liter supercharger add-on, allowing for an acceleration time to 60 mph of 4.3 seconds.



You can hear the engine rumble in the video below, as the guys from Hennessey took it out for final testing before shipping it out to their customer.



We’re told that when it arrived in Texas for the upgrade, the truck had no performance modifications made, but it did sport all of the Harley-Davidson-inspired appointments inside and out. They remain on the truck, obviously, and Hennessey doesn’t seem to have spoiled the special look in any way.



For a while now (ever since the turn of the millennium, to be more precise), we’ve been treated with specially-branded trucks. It was Ford who started all this with the Harley-Davidson Edition of the F-150.The line continues to this day – as in it is still available for order - and has been enhanced with the addition of the F-250 , and more recently a non-Blue Oval pickup, the GMC Sierra 1500.The Sierra joined the party at the beginning of this year, and it comes with special appointments (over 65 of them) such as the 22-inch milled aluminum wheels, solid billet aluminum exhaust tips, bar and shield badging, stainless-steel gauges, billet pedals, diamond stitching, as well as perforated leather upholstery.Under the hood of this Harley-inspired pickup sits the 6.2-liter V8 good in factory specification for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. The size of the troop did not sit well with a group that specializes in making everything supercharged, Hennessey Performance, so they gifted it with the Goliath 700 upgrade.What that means is we now have 700 hp coming from the said engine and its 2.9-liter supercharger add-on, allowing for an acceleration time to 60 mph of 4.3 seconds.You can hear the engine rumble in the video below, as the guys from Hennessey took it out for final testing before shipping it out to their customer.We’re told that when it arrived in Texas for the upgrade, the truck had no performance modifications made, but it did sport all of the Harley-Davidson-inspired appointments inside and out. They remain on the truck, obviously, and Hennessey doesn’t seem to have spoiled the special look in any way.