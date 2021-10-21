2021 Ford F-150 Hennessey Venom 775 Lays Down 608 WHP, Sounds Rad

If the Coyote V8 seems a little underpowered in stock form, the peeps at Hennessey Performance Engineering are much obliged to make your F-150 pickup that much better. Venom 775 is the name of their latest upgrade kit, which is available with a sporty makeover consisting of a coilover lowering kit and 22-inch wheels featuring summer-only tires.
Officially rated at 775 horsepower and 685 pound-feet (929 Nm) of torque, the Venom 775 Sport Kit lays down 608 wheel horsepower on the dyno. As far torque is concerned, make that 505 pound-feet (685 Nm) at 5,400 rpm.
Those are pretty good figures on their own, but we all know there’s room for improvement because a bone-stock Ram 1500 TRX boasts 584 wheel horsepower and 571 pound-feet (774 Nm). Be that as it may, what is the secret to the Ford truck’s newfound performance? As you can tell from the whining sound, a 3.0-liter blower opens the list of go-faster modifications.
The Whipple twin-screw supercharger is complemented by a lightweight pulley, air-to-water intercooling, dual-core and dual-pass intercooler bricks, a high-flow intercooler pump, better air filtration, a beefier fuel system, a heavy-duty tensioner, performance spark plugs, and a larger throttle body. ECM and TCM calibration also have to be highlighted, along with a stainless-steel exhaust system of the cat-back type. Every Venom 775 Sport Kit is tested up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) on the track before delivery.
Capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds and covering the quarter mile in 12 seconds at 117 miles per hour (188 kilometers per hour), the Venom offers peace of mind as well in the form of a three-year warranty that covers up to 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers).
Customers who prefer off-road chops instead of road-going bragging rights are offered go-anywhere options that include a 6.0-inch lift, 36-inch Toyo all-terrain rubber, beefed-up bumpers, and a front-bumper LED light bar.
