Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk May Be Fast, but Can It Beat a Tesla Model 3?

Depending on its rival, it either put them to shame or drove back home with the tail between its legs. We all remember it taking on one of its biggest rivals, the Lamborghini Urus, or some other serious high-riders, but in this case, it had its skills tested by a Tesla Model 3 The ultra-popular premium sedan born in the U.S. of A. has the instant thrust advantage, which, combined with some proper coordination from the driver, can help it put many quick vehicles to shame. Whether the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one of them remains to be seen, though one thing is certain: the Jeep won’t go down without a fight.That’s because it is quicker than some previous generation supercars. Keep the throttle pinned to the floor, and you will see 180 mph (290 kph) on the speedometer. The naught to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint is dealt with in three and a half Mississippis, and for power, it uses a supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The whining mill gives it no less than 707 horsepower and 645 pound-feet (875 Nm) of torque to play with, and it is one big confidence booster.Besides the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk vs. Model 3 race, the video that you are about to see shows two more cars battling it out down the quarter-mile. One of them is a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, which appears to be in the SRT configuration, and the other one was born stateside as well, and it is a Tesla Model X . So, did the Jeeps prove their mettle by beating the EVs, or were the latter simply unstoppable? You know what to do to find out.