Turbo “Cobra Jet” Mustang Drags CTS-V, Blazer, Hellcats, Fords. It's Amazingly Close

Well, calling that an entire series of drag races filmed at different points in time and across various dragstrip locations might be an understatement. After all, the photo finishes were mostly over after a certain moment.
Blue Oval fans are certainly in for a big treat with the latest video (embedded below) coming from the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube. And it’s not solely because the videographer focuses on a light-blue 2010 Ford Mustang (S197 II) sporting the famous “Cobra Jet” moniker on its sides.
But mostly because there’s an entire list of skirmishes featuring a diverse cast of characters until everything turns into a Ford-exclusive affair. First things first, probably to put everything into perspective, there are a couple of battles that have the turbocharged ‘Stang delivers the exact same ET on both occasions.
So, the first encounter is against a white Cadillac CTS-V, with the Mustang securing a 10.04s flawless victory against the opponent’s 10.34s result. Things get eerie next, as the blue Mustang faces a black sibling that falls victim to an incredible 10.04s vs. 10.09s result. The close calls are not even over yet as a Chevy Blazer takes home the win after an astonishing 9.82s blast against Ford’s 9.83s pass.
From the 1:50 mark, a couple of members of team Mopar also came out to play. The initial Charger loses the battle by a Hellcat whisker (Mustang with 9.99s, Dodge with 10.16s), but the second Challenger (pun intended) is much tougher. Hence the 10.01s pass and the surprisingly slow 10.34s performance from the turbo Mustang.
Perhaps that was the moment (as described at the 3:19 mark) when the owner decided to crank up the boost just in time for the 2021 Mod Nationals. That is also when everything turns into a Blue Oval-exclusive affair and the close calls become outdated. No worries, though, there is still plenty of action and quarter-mile drama.
